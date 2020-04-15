Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

CHMI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

