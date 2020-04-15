Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

