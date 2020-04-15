Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 19.3%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s stock price was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $9.64, approximately 80,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,340,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

