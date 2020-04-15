ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

ECOM opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.35.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

