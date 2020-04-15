Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $14.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,173,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

