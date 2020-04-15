Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $14.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,173,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
