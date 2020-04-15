Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,224,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.