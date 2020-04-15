CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.64.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 341,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$114.49. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

