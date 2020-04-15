Cfra Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $114.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $142.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $92.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

