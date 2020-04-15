CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.97.
Shares of CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of $274.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
