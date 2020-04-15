CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.97.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of $274.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.