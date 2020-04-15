Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading Down 16.7%

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, 113,114 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 37,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.86 million for the quarter.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

