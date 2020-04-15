CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,769,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MTCH stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

