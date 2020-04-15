CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes $399,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 731,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.