CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 88 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $78,177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after buying an additional 160,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

