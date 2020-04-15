CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 823 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 344,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 22.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Eaton by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. 2,008,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,893. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

