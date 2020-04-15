CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 401 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.