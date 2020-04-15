CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 3,995 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 227,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

