CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,422 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 31,867,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,001,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

