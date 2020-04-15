CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,028 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $80,163,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after acquiring an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,265. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

