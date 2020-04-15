CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

H stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,887. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

