CenturyLink Investment Management Co Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after buying an additional 646,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.