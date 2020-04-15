CenturyLink Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 28,025 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 30,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

