CenturyLink Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,941 Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Stericycle stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

