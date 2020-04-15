CenturyLink Investment Management Co Purchases 7,477 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 645,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

