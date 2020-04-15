CenturyLink Investment Management Co Purchases 22,368 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 190.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. 10,215,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,441,804. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.