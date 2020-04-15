CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

