CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Davita by 350.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

