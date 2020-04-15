CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Aecom were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aecom by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 757,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aecom by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

ACM traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 172,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.