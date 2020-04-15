CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $673,000 in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 397,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura cut their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

