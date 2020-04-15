CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $558,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,580. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.