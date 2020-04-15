CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $558,000 in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 170,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of ARD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,782. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Ardagh Group SA has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

