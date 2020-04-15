CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $403,000 in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 8,719,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,224. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

