CenturyLink Investment Management Co Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

