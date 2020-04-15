CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $787,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 322,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

