CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

WYND stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,037. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.