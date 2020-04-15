CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.32. 7,613,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,076. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

