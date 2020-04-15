CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.81 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 37,215,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The stock has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

