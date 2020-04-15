CenturyLink Investment Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

