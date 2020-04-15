CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 527.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 4,120,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

