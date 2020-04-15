CenturyLink Investment Management Co Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.62.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 24,725,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,654,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

