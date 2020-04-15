CenturyLink Investment Management Co Buys 821 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,287. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

