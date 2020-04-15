CenturyLink Investment Management Co Boosts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 75,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

