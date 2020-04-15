CenturyLink Investment Management Co Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

