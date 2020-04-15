CenturyLink Investment Management Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.55. 2,721,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,375. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.