Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNBKA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,482 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.18 per share, for a total transaction of $133,646.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,501,707.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.24 per share, with a total value of $38,412.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at $67,283,386.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,199 shares of company stock worth $2,737,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

