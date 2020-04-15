CenterPoint Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,139 call options.

NYSE:CNP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 544,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

