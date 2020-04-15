Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.74

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.74 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 322479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.59.

The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

