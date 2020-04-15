Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.16.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

