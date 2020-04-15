Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.55

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cementos Pacasmayo accounts for 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

