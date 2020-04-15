CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CECE opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

