CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
IGR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.
