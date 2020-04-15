CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

IGR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

